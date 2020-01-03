Homegrown HPV treatment

Home » Nation

China has approved the first domestically produced vaccine against the cancerogenic human papillomavirus, according to the National Medical Products Administration.

The domestically made vaccine is designed for use by females from the age of 9 to 45 and protects against HPV 16 and 18 types, the two most common viruses that lead to cervical cancer.

Vaccines for HPV are produced by a British pharmaceutical company, which makes a two-valent HPV vaccine, and a US drugmaker that produces a four-valent vaccine and a nine-valent HPV vaccine.

China has seen demand for HPV vaccines surge. The approval for a domestic-made vaccine was intended to increase public access to the vaccines in the country.

The new HPV vaccine received support from the government and has been granted priority for registration and market entry.

(Xinhua)