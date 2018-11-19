Advanced Search

November 19, 2018

Hong Kong labor woes

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 19, 2018 | Print Edition

Education and technology are key to tackling workforce challenges in Hong Kong, according to Carrie Lam, chief executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Lam said that Hong Kong is suffering a skilled labor shortage, particularly in the areas of innovation and technology. Hong Kong has introduced a technology talent scheme to attract more people skilled in innovation and technology, she added.

