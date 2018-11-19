The story appears on
Page A6
November 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Hong Kong labor woes
Education and technology are key to tackling workforce challenges in Hong Kong, according to Carrie Lam, chief executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Lam said that Hong Kong is suffering a skilled labor shortage, particularly in the areas of innovation and technology. Hong Kong has introduced a technology talent scheme to attract more people skilled in innovation and technology, she added.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.