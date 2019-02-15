Hong Kong plans smart jail system

Home » Nation

Hong Kong will introduce a smart prison system to enhance the efficiency of custodial operations and security of correctional institutions through the application of innovation and technology.

Woo Ying-ming, commissioner of correctional services in Hong Kong, said the smart-prison concept comprises four elements, development of smart governance, implementation of process innovation, cultivating knowledge-based correctional officers and enhancing the capacities of rehabilitated persons to reintegrate into society, and application of smart prison designs to operate correctional institutions.

These four elements are expected to protect the safety of correctional officers in the course of law enforcement and ensure the safety of persons in custody at the same time, said Woo.