Honoring China’s everyday heroes

China has made public a total of 300 candidates recognized for their outstanding performance over the past seven decades since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The nominees were selected from all walks of life across the nation, including 278 individuals and 22 units.

Starting in mid-June, the candidates went through the process of being recommended by local governments, voted for online by the public and consultation and deliberation by the organizing committee.

Candidates on the list range from wartime heroes such as Huang Jiguang and Qiu Shaoyun to outstanding figures from various fields in the new era including late geophysicist Huang Danian and island guardian Wang Jicai.

Huang, known for his expertise in deep earth exploration technology, made great contributions to China’s deep earth exploration and national defense after returning to China from Britain in 2009.

Wang, former head of the militia post on Kaishan Island in east China’s Jiangsu Province, spent 32 years guarding the island post with his wife since 1986.

They dedicated all their youth to the lonely strategic outpost in the Yellow Sea.

Wang died of a sudden illness while on duty at the age of 58 in 2018.

The honorees’ merits and accomplishments have been released online and are open to public feedback from Sunday to Friday.