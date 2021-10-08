Advanced Search

October 8, 2021

Hospital is shut after op on teen

By Wang Qingchu | 00:00 UTC+8 October 8, 2021 | Print Edition

A PRIVATE hospital in a northwest Chinese city has been closed temporarily and a doctor suspended after performing surgery on a teenager without getting consent from her parents.

The doctor surnamed Cao at Ankang Xing’an Hospital in Ankang City, Shaanxi Province, attended a 17-year-old patient, surnamed Lu, who visited the hospital with her friends last Monday, the local district government said yesterday.

Cao said that there was an abnormal growth on the girl’s cervix and performed an immediate surgery to remove it. The operation was done without notifying Lu’s parents or getting their consent.

Cao will be suspended from practicing, the hospital was shut temporarily and its director was ordered to resign. The district government said the patient and the hospital had reached an agreement over the dispute.

Nation
