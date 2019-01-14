The story appears on
Hospital standards
China will advance poverty alleviation in health care and ensure all medical institutions at county, township and village levels in impoverished areas reach set standards by 2020, according to the National Health Commission. Hu Qiangqiang, a spokesperson for the commission, said last week that high-level hospitals in China will help their county-level counterparts in poor regions with talent building, and each township-level institution will have one general practitioner by 2020. Telemedicine services will cover all township-level hospitals in poor regions.
