Households top priority over power

China will make the public’s basic power needs the top priority of its power-supply work, ensuring that households stay safe and warm through winter, according to the country’s top economic planner yesterday.

China will take comprehensive measures to increase the supply and adjust demand, while ensuring a stable energy supply for this winter and spring, said the National Development and Reform Commission.

The country will hike energy supply from multiple channels, make “mid- and long-term contracts” serve as an energy supply anchor, and implement “orderly use of electricity” steps, it said.

China will also give full play to the important role of energy reserves and emergency support, rationally manage energy-consumption costs, and effectively control unreasonable energy demand, the NDRC added.

It said it will strengthen coordination with relevant departments, tilt resources to the country’s northeastern region, and go all out to guarantee stable energy operations in the region.