How much is that doggie in the window?
Scientists in southwest Yunnan Province have cloned what they called the “Sherlock Holmes of police dogs” in a program.
They hope this will help cut training time and costs for police dogs, state media reported yesterday.
The dog, named Kunxun, was cloned from a police sniffer dog by the Beijing-based Sinogene Biotechnology Company and the Yunnan Agricultural University, with support from the Ministry of Public Security, Global Times reported.
Sinogene is hoping to make it possible to achieve “volume production” of cloned police dogs in order to significantly reduce training time, the company’s deputy general manager Zhao Jianping told the Global Times, but he added that cloning costs remain a major obstacle.
Kunxun, now 3 months old, will undergo extensive training in drug detection, crowd control and searching for evidence, and will become a fully fledged police dog when it is about 10 months old.
Training usually takes about five years and costs as much as 500,000 yuan (US$74,435) with no guarantee of success, the paper said, citing an animal expert at the Yunnan Agricultural University. The paper did not say how much a cloned dog would cost.
South Korean scientists created the world’s first cloned dog in 2005.
