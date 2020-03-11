Hubei eases intra-province travel curbs

Home » Nation

HUBEI Province, the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak in central China, will relax travel restrictions to allow healthy people from medium- and low-risk areas to move within the province, officials said yesterday.

Hubei has been in lockdown since January with some 56 million people under quarantine, but the number of cases has declined in recent weeks.

Via a mobile app, each resident of Hubei will be granted a colored QR health code. A red code indicates the holder is a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case, a yellow one indicates a close contact, while a green one means the holder has no contact with any cases.

Green code holders from medium- and low-risk areas will get the green light across the province to promote work resumption of firms while ensuring the safety of personnel, according to a circular issued by the provincial COVID-19 control headquarters. Green code holders from high-risk areas should follow specific travel rules of local authorities.

Yellow code holders will not be allowed to travel and those carrying red codes must be quarantined and treated, the headquarters said.

The colors of the health codes may switch based on the health conditions of the holders.

The province has previously classified its cities and counties based on the risks of the epidemic. Cities, counties and districts with no newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorized as low-risk regions, those with fewer than 50 cases or those with over 50 but without a concentrated outbreak are classified as medium-risk regions, and those with over 50 cases as well as a concentrated outbreak are classified as high-risk regions.

As of Monday, Hubei had seen no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for five days in its 16 cities and prefectures outside its capital Wuhan, which reported 17 new cases yesterday.