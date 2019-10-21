The story appears on
Page A6
October 21, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
ICT projects make it onto heritage list
A LIST of 20 cultural heritage projects in China’s information and telecommunication industry has been released by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.
These cultural heritages witnessed the development history of China’s information and telecommunication industry and the generations who served the country in this industry, said Liu Fuguang, deputy head of the SASAC’s publicity bureau.
The list includes sites of former postal and telecommunications bureaus, former telegram and telephone offices and museums.
This was the third round release of the industrial cultural heritage list of China’s centrally administered state-owned enterprises after lists of the nuclear industry and iron and steel industry were released.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.