October 21, 2019

ICT projects make it onto heritage list

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 21, 2019 | Print Edition

A LIST of 20 cultural heritage projects in China’s information and telecommunication industry has been released by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

These cultural heritages witnessed the development history of China’s information and telecommunication industry and the generations who served the country in this industry, said Liu Fuguang, deputy head of the SASAC’s publicity bureau.

The list includes sites of former postal and telecommunications bureaus, former telegram and telephone offices and museums.

This was the third round release of the industrial cultural heritage list of China’s centrally administered state-owned enterprises after lists of the nuclear industry and iron and steel industry were released.

