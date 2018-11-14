Illegal activities

Home » Nation

CHINA has launched a campaign to crack down on illicit activities on social media, including spreading rumors or pornographic information. More than 9,800 self-media accounts, referring to subscription-based accounts that are popular on WeChat, Weibo or news portals such as Toutiao, have been punished in the campaign that was launched on October 20, said the Cyberspace Administration of China. The violations included defaming heroes, tarnishing the nation’s image, spreading rumors and information that is sensational, lewd or pornographic, and blackmailing companies.