October 15, 2019
Imitation guns seized
A total of 996 imitation guns were seized by Hangzhou Customs in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province, according to the General Administration of Customs. The confiscated guns, including sniper rifles, submachine guns and pistols, were similar to real guns in appearance, color and size. Loaded with bullets, they could be dangerous. In China, imitation guns are prohibited from entry and exit of the country.
