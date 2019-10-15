Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

October 15, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Imitation guns seized

Source: Xinhua | 00:48 UTC+8 October 15, 2019 | Print Edition

A total of 996 imitation guns were seized by Hangzhou Customs in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province, according to the General Administration of Customs. The confiscated guns, including sniper rifles, submachine guns and pistols, were similar to real guns in appearance, color and size. Loaded with bullets, they could be dangerous. In China, imitation guns are prohibited from entry and exit of the country.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿