The story appears on
Page A3
October 8, 2021
Free for subscribers
‘Immersive experience’
China’s ambassador to the United States Qin Gang encouraged Americans to go to China and get “an immersive experience” of the fast-evolving country.
“Today’s forum is about tourism, hospitality and cultural exchange between China and the US, which are the foundation for the mutual understanding and correct perception of the two peoples,” Qin said in his keynote speech at an online Forum on Tourism, Hospitality and Cultural Exchange held by the US-Asia Institute and Las Vegas Sands Corp.
“To get a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China, I encourage you to go to China and get an immersive experience of my country. I hope that the pandemic will be over soon, so that you can go there for study, work and fun,” Qin said.
