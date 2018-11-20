The story appears on
Page A6
November 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Impoverished given jobs as forest rangers
More than 500,000 people living under China’s poverty line have been employed as forest rangers through ecological poverty-relief programs, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.
Zhang Jianlong, director of the administration, said at the administration’s work meeting in Libo County, southwestern Guizhou Province, last Friday, that forestry authorities nationwide had recruited forest rangers from the impoverished population.
In addition, more than 1.6 million poor households have received government subsidies for giving up their reclaimed land to forest and grassland.
For example, the forestry government in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture has made all people in 195 impoverished households of the Dulong ethnic minority group ecological rangers, so they earn an income for protecting forest in their native land, helping them escape poverty.
“Local governments should tighten personnel management of forest rangers to ensure people in need are covered by the policy through the jobs,” Zhang said, adding that the administration planned to add 300,000 more forest and grassland rangers nationwide and provide professional skills training to the work team.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.