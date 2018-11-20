Impoverished given jobs as forest rangers

Home » Nation

More than 500,000 people living under China’s poverty line have been employed as forest rangers through ecological poverty-relief programs, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Zhang Jianlong, director of the administration, said at the administration’s work meeting in Libo County, southwestern Guizhou Province, last Friday, that forestry authorities nationwide had recruited forest rangers from the impoverished population.

In addition, more than 1.6 million poor households have received government subsidies for giving up their reclaimed land to forest and grassland.

For example, the forestry government in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture has made all people in 195 impoverished households of the Dulong ethnic minority group ecological rangers, so they earn an income for protecting forest in their native land, helping them escape poverty.

“Local governments should tighten personnel management of forest rangers to ensure people in need are covered by the policy through the jobs,” Zhang said, adding that the administration planned to add 300,000 more forest and grassland rangers nationwide and provide professional skills training to the work team.