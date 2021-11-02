Improvement in coal supply

Home » Nation

CHINA’S coal supply situation has seen significant improvement with joint efforts from coal producers, logistics and downstream users, while coal prices have also stabilized, the state planner said.

The most-traded January thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell 9.26 percent to 925.2 yuan (US$144.48) per ton early yesterday.

A slew of cooling measures has led the futures prices to plunge more than 53 percent since their high of 1,982 yuan on October 19.

The government has since July approved capacity expansions at hundreds of coal mines across the country amid a widespread power shortage partly due to insufficient supply, and has rolled out a raft of measures to tame runaway coal prices which soared nearly 190 percent this year.

“Average daily coal production has reached more than 11.5 million tons for a few consecutive days since mid-October, hitting as high as 11.72 million tons,” said the National Development and Reform Commission in a statement issued on Sunday night.

Reuters calculations show that China’s new coal output rate puts it on pace to produce more of the fuel this year than ever before if the increase is sustained. Meanwhile, daily coal supply to the key coal-fired power plants has topped 8.32 million tons, the highest ever level in history.

That helps drive up total coal inventory at Chinese power plants to 106 million tons, up more than 28 million tons from end-September, and these could support 19 days of consumption, the NDRC said.

The NDRC estimated coal stocks at power plants to exceed 110 million tons within three days.

Spot prices for thermal coal with an energy content of 5,500 kilocalories have dropped to below 1,200 yuan a ton at mines and to less than 1,500 yuan a ton at ports, while most-traded thermal coal futures contract plunged 51 percent in the last eight trading days, the state planner said.