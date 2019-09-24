In Beijing, anniversary rehearsal a success

Home » Nation

The third joint rehearsal for the upcoming National Day celebrations concluded early yesterday morning in Beijing, eight days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1.

The rehearsal was held from Saturday afternoon to the wee hours of yesterday in Tian’anmen Square and areas along the Chang’an Avenue in downtown Beijing, with the involvement of all procedures, links and elements, according to the media center for the celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the PRC.

A total of six parts of the celebrations were rehearsed, including a ceremony marking the celebrations, a grand military parade, a mass pageant and performances as well as emergency response.

About 300,000 people were involved in the rehearsal and related supporting services.

Compared with the previous two rehearsals, the third rehearsal saw the first show of fully decorated floats and a firework display, according to the media center.

The rehearsal was well organized and reached the expected results, the center said.

It added Beijing municipal authorities expressed appreciation of local residents for their understanding and support of the rehearsal.

Group reporting events on the mass pageant and performances will be organized soon, according to the media center.