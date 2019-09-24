The story appears on
Page A6
September 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
In Beijing, anniversary rehearsal a success
The third joint rehearsal for the upcoming National Day celebrations concluded early yesterday morning in Beijing, eight days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1.
The rehearsal was held from Saturday afternoon to the wee hours of yesterday in Tian’anmen Square and areas along the Chang’an Avenue in downtown Beijing, with the involvement of all procedures, links and elements, according to the media center for the celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the PRC.
A total of six parts of the celebrations were rehearsed, including a ceremony marking the celebrations, a grand military parade, a mass pageant and performances as well as emergency response.
About 300,000 people were involved in the rehearsal and related supporting services.
Compared with the previous two rehearsals, the third rehearsal saw the first show of fully decorated floats and a firework display, according to the media center.
The rehearsal was well organized and reached the expected results, the center said.
It added Beijing municipal authorities expressed appreciation of local residents for their understanding and support of the rehearsal.
Group reporting events on the mass pageant and performances will be organized soon, according to the media center.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.