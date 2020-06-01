Advanced Search

June 1, 2020

Inner Mongolia fires

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 1, 2020 | Print Edition

More than 2,000 firefighters have been sent to put out lightning-triggered forest fires in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Saturday.

Smoke was reported at about 2pm in at least two spots in the Great Khingan Mountains. Strong wind fueled the fire. Firefighters as well as firefighting equipment and three helicopters were immediately rushed to the spots. The battle against the fires has yielded partial results and is still under way.

Nation
