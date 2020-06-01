The story appears on
Page A8
June 1, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Inner Mongolia fires
More than 2,000 firefighters have been sent to put out lightning-triggered forest fires in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Saturday.
Smoke was reported at about 2pm in at least two spots in the Great Khingan Mountains. Strong wind fueled the fire. Firefighters as well as firefighting equipment and three helicopters were immediately rushed to the spots. The battle against the fires has yielded partial results and is still under way.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.