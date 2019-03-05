Inspection of schools to ensure food safety

Home » Nation

A nationwide inspection of food safety at schools timed for the new spring semester will be launched by the Ministry of Education.

The incidence of food poisoning is relatively high in spring, said the circular jointly issued by the general offices of the ministry and the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Local education departments and market watchdogs were ordered to screen loopholes in food safety control at schools and ensure a notable reduction in food poisoning incidents.

It demanded schools conduct an internal inspection in areas of food safety management, sanitation, food facilities, raw ingredients as well as health conditions and the practices of people who have direct access to the school’s food. Local authorities should conduct spot checks at schools and inspections of suppliers, diners and groceries near schools, the ministry said.

It also encouraged schools to accept supervision from parents and third parties and make public food sources and the procedure of purchasing and processing via the Internet or other channels.