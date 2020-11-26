Inspections of foreign food packaging strengthened

Home » Nation

CHINA is stepping up virus inspections on imported food packaging as cooler weather brings new waves of coronavirus infections in several overseas countries, Chinese officials said yesterday.

Packaging is “not exempt” from carrying the virus, deputy director of the National Food Safety Risk Assessment Center Li Ning told reporters.

While the coronavirus positivity rate for tests on packages was just 0.48 per 10,000, that proportion is increasing along with the number of tests being conducted, Li said.

She said the virus could “to some extent” be passed to humans from packaging.

Chinese testing of packaging has stirred some controversy, with exporters of frozen food items questioning the science behind it. China has defended the practice as an additional measure to prevent the virus’s spread.

Through mask mandates, mass testing, lockdowns and case tracing, China has largely eliminated cases of local transmission, causing it to place extra attention on infection threats from outside the country. China’s National Health Administration yesterday reported five new cases, all imported, bringing China’s total to 86,469, including 4,634 deaths.

Stopping the virus’s spread is “like fighting a war,” demanding fast, decisive action, CDC Chief Epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said. “Victory only comes after the entire country is united in its efforts. On this front, technical strategy, strong leadership and coordinated action all play important roles,” Wu said.

The coronavirus is known to be more stable in colder, dryer conditions, and disinfecting packaging at freezing temperatures creates “special challenges,” said Zhang Liubo, chief disinfection officer for the Center for Disease Control.

Even when disinfection works and the virus is no longer infectious, remnants can remain on the packaging, leading to a positive test, Zhang said. However, “as of present, we have yet to discover any infection caused by direct consumption of products from the cold chain,” Zhang said.

Since November 9, eight COVID-19 cases have been reported to have connection to the west cargo terminal of Shanghai Pudong International Airport and epidemiological investigation showed that the first two got infected when cleaning a container that arrived from North America.

On Tuesday morning, a ship from Singapore that was berthed at the SIPG Waigaoqiao Port in the Pudong New Area was inspected, including the registration of on-board crew members, disinfection equipment and hazmat suits.

According to the health control guide by Shanghai’s transport commission, the on-and-off board control of personnel will be strengthened, as workers that do not meet the standards will be prohibited from boarding.

Meanwhile, everyone related to the latest locally transmitted coronavirus case in Shanghai, a 36-year-old FedEx (China) employee, has tested negative, the city’s health authorities said.