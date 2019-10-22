Insurance costs fall

Home » Nation

China has seen a significant cut in social insurance premiums paid by businesses amid government efforts to reduce corporate burden, official data showed yesterday. In the first nine months of 2019, employers have seen 272.5 billion yuan (US$38.55 billion) less paid in basic aged-care insurance contributions, unemployment insurance and work injury compensation insurance premiums, said Lu Aihong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. The government lowered the share borne by employers for urban workers’ basic age-care insurance to 16 percent from 20 percent from May 1, as part of a policy package that reduces social insurance contributions of enterprises.