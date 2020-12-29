Insurance covers over 100 new medicines

Home » Nation

DRUGMAKERS have agreed to cut prices by around 50 percent on average for more than 100 medicines in order to have them included in China’s national medical insurance scheme from March, potentially heralding a massive leap in sales.

The National Healthcare Security Administration said in a statement yesterday that 119 medicines would be added to the National Reimbursement Drugs List with an average price reduction of 50.64 percent.

Altogether, a record number of 162 drugs on the list were negotiated for price reduction.

Ninety-six of them are branded drugs with no generic versions available in the domestic market, and 16 were newly put on the market this year, according to the statement.

They included some key products made by foreign pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis’ blockbuster inflammation drug Cosentyx, and Israeli firm Teva Pharmaceutical’s Austedo treatment for Huntington’s disease.

The list also had more home-grown PD-1 inhibitor products, a fast-growing class of drugs that help the immune system attack cancer by blocking a mechanism tumors use to evade detection.

PD-1 drugs from Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Beigene Ltd and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine have been added, compared with only one Chinese product in earlier round of drug list update.

“There would be great pressure for PD-1 drugs that have not made it to the market, as prices for state medical insurance has set ceiling for future prices,” said ICBC International Research analyst Zhang Jialin.

No PD-1 products from multinational drugmakers were included.

The new drug list will be effective from March 2021, NHSA said. Inclusion on the list could potentially boost demand for medicines, as patients could be reimbursed for a significant portion of the costs.

The NHSA updates its list annually. Average sales of medicines added last time jumped by nearly 2,000 percent during a nine-month period of 2020, according to ICBC International Research analysts.

The inclusions also helped expand the scope of reimbursement to cover more diseases including COVID-19. So far, all the medicines listed in China’s latest diagnosis and treatment scheme for COVID-19 have been added to the reimbursement list, the NHSA said.

China currently has 2,800 kinds of medicines on the medicare reimbursement list.