Intelligent hives lift honey production

Beekeepers in China’s high-tech powerhouse of Zhejiang Province have developed “intelligent beehives” which they say will revolutionize the industry.

Chen Pinghua, chair of Qiandao Lake Mozhidao Biotechnology, said the smart hives have sensors which can monitor and regulate temperature and humidity, the number of times bees enter and leave, as well as weight to determine if the honey combs are full.

Each hive also has a unique QR code to ensure food safety, Chen said. Staff can open an app on their mobile phones to monitor the real-time data of each hive.

More than 2,600 of the beehives have been placed in mountains in the western outskirts of Hangzhou, the provincial capital.

Yang Yibo, deputy secretary-general of the Eco-Apiculture Committee of the China Association for the Promotion of Quality, added: “Beekeeping has a long history in China, but it has been without standards for how bees are raised and how honey is harvested.”

He said the smart hive system digitalized information about the sources of honey, bee colonies and beekeepers, and created big data to help analyze the quality in each procedure.

Wang Fuchun, a local bee farmer, said with high-tech bee farming, a hive could produce more than 30kg of honey a year, quadrupling the amount produced in the traditional way.