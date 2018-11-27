It’s hot and the Chinese glaciers are melting

Home » Nation

China is witnessing the melting of its glaciers as global temperatures rise.

A report released by international environmental protection organization Greenpeace shows that against the backdrop of global warming, glaciers in China have been melting at a rapid pace since the 1990s. Compared with the 1950s, 82.2 percent of China’s glaciers are shrinking, and the entire area has decreased by 18 percent.

The report said small glaciers with an area smaller than 1 square kilometer are more susceptible to climate change impact.

The lead author of the report was Shen Yongping, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It was compiled in cooperation with Greenpeace and an institute under the Gansu Academy of Sciences.

Shen and his team conducted a survey of five major glaciers in China from June to September. Based on the survey and previous data, Shen concluded that the melting of glaciers had become the “new normal.”

Shen said that among the glaciers, the Urumqi Glacier No. 1 in northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region struck him the most. It is a major water source for people in Urumqi, the regional capital, and the biggest glacier on the upper reaches of the Urumqi River.

The Urumqi Glacier No. 1 has been shrinking since experts started observing it in 1959. In 2001, the glacier’s area shrank to 1.71 square km. Seven years later, the area retreated to 1.59 square km. This year, the area is 1.51 square km. Since 2001, the glacier’s area has tumbled by 11.7 percent, the report said.

The Laohugou Glacier No. 12 in Gansu Province shared a similar fate. The glacier has continued to shrink since 1990. It is the biggest valley glacier in the Qilian Mountains in northwest China, and a major water source for the Hexi Corridor, part of the ancient Silk Road.

“The bottom of the Laohugou Glacier No. 12 retreated 30.95 meters from 2015 to 2017,” said Qin Xiang, an expert with CAS.

Rising temperatures, changes in precipitation and increasing extreme weather have led to the glaciers’ melting, as global warming worsens, experts say.

“Melting glaciers exacerbate the water crisis and cause floods, avalanches, and glacier lake outbursts,” Shen said. “The impact of melting glaciers has shifted from sustainable use of water resources to worsening natural disasters.”

The Chinese government is taking a variety of countermeasures. The China Meteorological Administration has heightened efforts in observing glaciers and frozen soil. In June last year, CAS re-launched a comprehensive survey on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Scientists began to conduct surveys on glaciers and lakes to achieve systematic solutions on glacier protection.