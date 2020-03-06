It’s positive: Pets can’t pass on coronavirus

Home » Nation

PET cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owners.

That’s the conclusion of Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department after a dog in quarantine tested weakly positive for the virus on February 27, 28 and March 2, using the canine’s nasal and oral cavity samples.

“The department will continue to closely monitor the dog ... and repeat the test later. It will only be returned to its owner when the test result is negative,” the AFCD said in a statement.

It said there is no evidence pets can be a source of infection.

The World Health Organization website says there is no evidence so far that pets can be infected with the coronavirus.

Other disease experts say it is possible, but as animals generally don’t tend to have symptoms, pets are unlikely to spread the virus further.

Scientists suspect the virus that causes the disease originated in bats before passing it on to another species, possibly a small wild mammal, that passed it on to humans. However, experts from the School of Public Health of The University of Hong Kong, the College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Sciences of the City University of Hong Kong and the World Organization for Animal Health have unanimously agreed that the dog has a low-level of infection and it is “likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission.”

The department suggested any pets from households where someone has tested positive for the virus should be put into quarantine.

In general, pet owners should maintain good hygiene, including washing hands before and after handling animals, their food and supplies and not kissing them. People who are sick should avoid contact with pets and a veterinarian’s advice should be sought if changes in a pet’s health conditions are detected.