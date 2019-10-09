Advanced Search

October 9, 2019

Ivory crackdown

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 9, 2019 | Print Edition

Customs officers of north China’s Tianjin have intercepted 63 ivory items weighing 5.3 kilograms, Customs officials said yesterday. Three crew members of a ship at Tianjin Port were suspected of smuggling ivory products, with one under coercion. Further investigation is underway. The Chinese government suspended imports of ivory and all ivory products in 2015 and ended commercial processing and sales of ivory at the end of 2017 as part of its commitment to protecting wild animals.

