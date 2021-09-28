JNBY in trouble over unsuitable kids clothing

Home » Nation

JNBY, a Chinese clothing brand, was ordered to remove all inappropriate children’s clothing and unconditionally refund money to buyers, the Hangzhou government said on its official Weibo account on Sunday.

JNBY was notified and is under investigation by Hangzhou authorities.

A netizen claimed that a child’s shirt from jnby by JNBY, the brand’s clothing line for children, carried messages like “welcome to hell” and “let me touch you” besides violent images.

A special team has been assigned to investigate the matter and determine legal repercussions.

JNBY was famous for its “Chinese-style” costumes in the 1990s but has been knocked off its pedestal in recent years. Although jnby by JNBY is the company’s best-selling clothing line, it had the fewest number of designers, only four in 2018, according to Thepaper.cn.

All its sub-brands have had plagiarism complaints in recent years.

In February 2018, a bag from men’s clothing CROQUIS was allegedly a copy of the original work by designer River Renjie Wang.

The company’s shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange dropped to HK$13.28 (US$1.71) in intraday trading yesterday, down 38 percent from its peak price of HK$21.5 in August.