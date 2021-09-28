The story appears on
Page A3
September 28, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
JNBY in trouble over unsuitable kids clothing
JNBY, a Chinese clothing brand, was ordered to remove all inappropriate children’s clothing and unconditionally refund money to buyers, the Hangzhou government said on its official Weibo account on Sunday.
JNBY was notified and is under investigation by Hangzhou authorities.
A netizen claimed that a child’s shirt from jnby by JNBY, the brand’s clothing line for children, carried messages like “welcome to hell” and “let me touch you” besides violent images.
A special team has been assigned to investigate the matter and determine legal repercussions.
JNBY was famous for its “Chinese-style” costumes in the 1990s but has been knocked off its pedestal in recent years. Although jnby by JNBY is the company’s best-selling clothing line, it had the fewest number of designers, only four in 2018, according to Thepaper.cn.
All its sub-brands have had plagiarism complaints in recent years.
In February 2018, a bag from men’s clothing CROQUIS was allegedly a copy of the original work by designer River Renjie Wang.
The company’s shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange dropped to HK$13.28 (US$1.71) in intraday trading yesterday, down 38 percent from its peak price of HK$21.5 in August.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.