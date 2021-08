Japan told to reflect on aggression history

Home » Nation

China urges Japan to earnestly honor its statements and commitments on facing up to and reflecting on its history of aggression, and act prudently on historical issues, including the Yasukuni Shrine, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Hua Chunying’s remarks came after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent a monetary offering to the notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine, and former prime minister Shinzo Abe, several Cabinet members and some lawmakers visited the shrine. “The Chinese side has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side through diplomatic channels in both Beijing and Tokyo to voice strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition,” she said.

The Yasukuni Shrine, where 14 World War II Class-A war criminals are honored, is a spiritual tool and symbol of the Japanese militarism’s war of aggression, Hua said.

“What some Japanese political figures have done on the issue of the Yasukuni Shrine affronts historical justice and seriously hurts the feelings of people in the victimized Asian countries, including China. It again reflects Japan’s wrong attitude toward its own history of aggression,” she said.

Hua urged Japan to make a clean break with militarism.

Japan marked the 76th anniversary of its WWII surrender yesterday with a ceremony in which Suga pledged for the tragedy of war to never be repeated but avoided apologizing for his country’s aggression.

Emperor Naruhito again expressed “deep remorse” for Japan’s wartime past, something Suga didn’t mention.