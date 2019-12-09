The story appears on
Page A6
December 9, 2019
Free for subscribers
Jigsaw of life
Researchers have discovered ancient fossils of a new Cretaceous mammal species in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, finding a missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle of mammalian hearing evolution.
An early mammal could hardly hear anything except its own chewing sounds while eating since its auditory bones were attached to its jaw. The newly discovered fossils were well-preserved, with the bone link between auditory bones and jaw gone, showing a direct separation of hearing and chewing modules in mammalian evolution. The multi-directional movements of the jaw during chewing may have accelerated the detachment of the auditory bones from the jaw, according to the research.
