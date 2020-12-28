Juvenile criminal age lowered

The story appears on
Page A3
December 28, 2020
China has lowered the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years old for “abominable” crimes such as murder or causing injury that leads to death or severe disabilities by extremely cruel means. The revision was passed by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Saturday after a third review and will be effective from March 1. It applies to children aged between 12 and 14. Children aged 14-16 can be held criminally liable if they commit serious crimes such as murder, rape, and drug smuggling or trafficking. For most other offenses, the age of criminal liability is 16.
