The story appears on
Page A7
March 15, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Keeping pests out
Chinese customs intercepted more pests in the first two months of this year. Customs nationwide recorded a total of 7,942 pest interceptions in January and February, up 40.41 percent year on year, involving 172 types of pests. In the first two months, customs returned or destroyed 56 batches of farm produce from 15 countries and regions, invalidating 33 overseas companies’ licenses for exporting goods to China, authorities said.
