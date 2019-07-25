Keeping watch on HK

Home » Nation

THE Chinese military said it is keeping a close eye on the situation in Hong Kong, adding that Sunday’s siege of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the city was intolerable.

Wu Qian, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said violent vandalism in the central government liaison office in Hong Kong was a challenge to the bottom line of the principle of “one country, two systems.”

“We are keeping a close eye on the current situation in Hong Kong, especially after the demonstrations and attacks that occurred on July 21,” Wu said.

Asked how China’s military would handle escalating violence in Hong Kong, Wu referred to the “Article 14 of the Garrison Law,” which he said “already has a clear stipulation.” That law states that the Hong Kong government can ask the central government for help from the People’s Liberation Army’s Hong Kong garrison for the maintenance of public order.