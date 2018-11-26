Killer diseases

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 2,138 people died as a result of infectious diseases in China in October.

The Health News quoted the National Health Commission as saying earlier last week that there were 604,282 cases of infectious diseases reported on the mainland last month. A total of 284,539 infections of diseases classified as Class B infectious diseases were reported, resulting in 2,130 deaths. Viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, syphilis, gonorrhea as well as dysentery accounted for 93 percent of these cases. Class C diseases caused eight deaths.