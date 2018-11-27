The story appears on
November 27, 2018
Kiwifruit farmers get a scientific boost
Chinese scientists say they have made a breakthrough in identifying plant diseases that are frustrating attempts by farmers to grow kiwifruit to meet the huge domestic and global demand.
Researchers at Wuhan Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently identified three key fungi that can kill fruit, destroy flavor and reduce production.
Since last year, they have studied kiwifruit in Guizhou, Zhejiang and Yunnan provinces, where planting is on a larger scale and diseases are reported more frequently than other areas.
Research leader Li Li said most orchards in Guizhou are at high altitudes, where local fruit has a higher sugar accumulation due to the large temperature difference between day and night. The sweetness makes fruit more vulnerable to pests and diseases.
Neighboring Yunnan has high temperatures in winter and coastal Zhejiang is rich in rainfall, so it’s hard to prevent and control epidemics.
Researchers found that Nigrospora sphaerica, a fungus causing post-harvest rot, can make the kiwifruit skin softer and flesh soggier. Rotten fruit smells very sour or fermented. It is the most severe fungal disease in kiwifruit orchards. The incidence in many provinces such as Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Hunan is 20 to 50 percent.
Healthy kiwifruit can be stored for four to eight months at low temperatures, but fruit infected with such disease lasts only six to 10 days.
The other two newfound funguses, Alternaria tenuissima and Didymella glomerata, cause diseases in leaves and fruit, which speeds up rot and cuts production.
The study, published in the journal Plant Disease, could help develop new fungicides.
