The story appears on
Page A8
June 8, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Knife attacker arrested
The local procuratorate in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday approved the arrest of a suspect over a kindergarten knife attack.
The man, surnamed Li, was officially arrested on the charge of homicide, according to the Cangwu County procuratorate. Li, a school security worker, was accused of injuring 39 people, including 37 children, in a knife attack on Thursday morning.
