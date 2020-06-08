Advanced Search

June 8, 2020

Knife attacker arrested

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 8, 2020 | Print Edition

The local procuratorate in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday approved the arrest of a suspect over a kindergarten knife attack.

The man, surnamed Li, was officially arrested on the charge of homicide, according to the Cangwu County procuratorate. Li, a school security worker, was accused of injuring 39 people, including 37 children, in a knife attack on Thursday morning.

Nation
