Lam addresses problems of land supply for housing

HONG Kong will increase land supply for housing development persistently to meet the public’s housing demands, Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said in her third policy address yesterday.

Lam called land supply a “thorny problem” and noted the governing team must make bolder decisions and overcome all difficulties with determination and resolve to restore public confidence, including a multi-pronged strategy recommended by the Task Force on Land Supply last year.

Land supply was one of the main themes Lam elaborated in her policy address, which was delivered through video after it was repeatedly disrupted by the heckling of opposition legislators at the Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting. “The HKSAR government is using its full strength to develop land in the short, medium and long term for our people,” Lam said.

Apart from projects regarding the development of existing land, Lam said the over 1,200 hectares of new reclaimed land plus a total of around 950 hectares of planned new development areas, as well as over 80 sites that are in the progress of or pending rezoning to housing uses are all important sources of land supply.

Of Hong Kong’s total 1,100 square kilometers of land area, only 24.3 percent has been developed, with land for residential use accounting for a mere 6.9 percent, according to data from the HKSAR government.

“We are determined to create home ownership opportunities for people of different income groups such that they will happily make Hong Kong their home,” Lam said, adding the HKSAR government will strive to reduce the average waiting time for public rental housing for families and elderly singletons to meet the three-year target of flat allocation.

The HKSAR government will expedite its planning work and resume three types of private land wholly for public housing, the “Starter Homes” pilot project and related infrastructure development.

The Planning Department will accord priority to the study of 160 hectares out of 450 hectares of brownfield sites that are closer to existing infrastructure in the New Territories and assess their suitability for public housing development.

Under the Lands Resumption Ordinance, about 700 hectares of private land will be resumed, of which some 400 hectares is expected to be resumed in the next five years, significantly more than the 20 hectares resumed in the past five years.

The HKSAR government will facilitate infrastructural enhancement to allow higher development intensity and prescribe that at least 70 percent of the additional gross floor area gained should be allocated for public housing or the “Starter Homes” scheme.

Lam also vowed to improve people’s livelihood through measures in various areas including children’s development, public health and burden relief yesterday.