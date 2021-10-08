Lam unveils housing plans for HK, says it’s a new start

Home » Nation

Hong Kong is at a new start for development under a national security law imposed last year, leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday as she unveiled plans for tackling a long-standing housing shortage in the city.

At the center of plans announced by Lam in her last policy address in this term of office is a Northern Metropolis on the border with the mainland’s technology hub of Shenzhen, covering 300 square kilometers.

It will ultimately have some 926,000 homes — more than half to be newly built — for some 2.5 million people.

“Fortunately, the implementation of the National Security Law and the improvement to our electoral system have restored safety and stability in society. Hong Kong is now ready again for a new start for economic development,” Lam said.

Her focus in the speech was on ensuring affordable housing for the city’s 7.5 million people, with the highlight being the plan for the Northern Metropolis, to be developed into an innovation and technology hub with the creation of more than 500,000 jobs and complementing the city’s role as a financial center.

“(It) will be the most important area in Hong Kong that facilitates our development integration with Shenzhen and connection with the GBA,” she said, referring to what is known as the Greater Bay Area.

Lam said she was confident that Hong Kong would be able to meet a shortfall of land in the medium to long term with policies including land reclamations and the Northern Metropolis.

Lam later told a news conference about one million housing units could be added to the market in the next 20-25 years, 34 percent more than the current supply of 2.94 million units.

Hong Kong already plans artificial islands, estimated to cost HK$624 billion (US$80.5 billion), its most expensive infrastructure project, with up to 400,000 units across 1,700 hectares of reclaimed land.

Luo Huining, the head of Beijing’s representative office in Hong Kong, last week visited people in subdivided flats and “cage homes” — wire-mesh hutches stacked on top of each other. Luo’s office said in a statement his heart sank when he saw the cramped conditions and he warned that property had become the city’s main livelihood issue.

Making housing more affordable has been a priority for all Hong Kong’s leaders since 1997, although the prospect of owning a home is still a distant dream for many.

Private home prices hit a record high in July, buoyed by limited supply.

The average waiting time for public housing in Hong Kong has climbed steadily to more than 5.5 years.

At the end of her address, an emotional Lam thanked Beijing and her family for support during the “unprecedented pressure” she faced since 2019 due to circumstances including the protests and “incessant and gross interference ... by external forces.”