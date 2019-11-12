The story appears on
November 12, 2019
Lam urges people to stay calm
HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday condemned violent protesters who are relentlessly destroying Hong Kong society and called for people to stay calm.
She made the remarks at a press conference yesterday after the recent escalation in protests, giving a statement on what is said to be one of the worst days of violence since protests erupted in the city in June.
Violence is not the solution and will only trigger more violence, said Lam, stressing that escalating violence will not make government yield to pressure.
“I am making this statement clear and loud here, that will not happen,” Lam said.
In response to a question, Lam reiterated that it is Hong Kong’s priority to end the violence and restore order.
