January 18, 2021
Landmark in offshore oil and gas
A 100,000-ton deep-water semi-submersible oil production and storage facility has been delivered to China’s largest offshore oil producer, China National Offshore Oil Corporation Ltd.
The energy station, named “Deep Sea No. 1,” was independently developed and built by China, CNOOC’s Hainan subsidiary announced on Friday. It is being delivered from the Yellow Sea off east China’s Shandong Province all the way down for the development of the Lingshui 17-2 gas field off the island province of Hainan.
The delivery represents a breakthrough for China in deep-water oil and gas field development and offshore engineering equipment construction capabilities, said an expert of CNOOC.
Lingshui 17-2 is China’s first deep-water self-operated gas field, with an average operational water depth of 1,500 meters.
The facility is expected to arrive at the gas field in February and become operational in June, said Zhong Wenjun, chief engineer of the gas project.
