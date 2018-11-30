The story appears on
Page A6
November 30, 2018
Legal aid cases have helped millions
Legal aid institutions across China have handled about 6.34 million cases during the past five years, helping 6.96 million people, the Ministry of Justice said yesterday.
Over the past five years, legal aid institutions at all levels have helped 2.47 million migrant workers, 328,000 people with disabilities, 585,000 elderly people and 742,000 minors, the ministry said. Twenty provinces in China have lowered the income standards for people to receive legal aid, said Liu Zhenyu, vice minister of justice. He added that most provinces have included labor security, marriage, food and drugs, education and medical care in the scope of legal aid services.
“Migrant workers and people with disabilities are the focus of legal aid work,” Liu said, noting that the ministry has stepped up efforts to help by improving the legal aid service mechanism.
Liu also called for solid efforts to provide legal aid for migrant workers at the end of the year, when cases often occur.
