The story appears on
Page A9
October 30, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Lhasa’s cloud computing center is going smoothly
The construction of a cloud computing data center in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has been going smoothly, with the first phase of the project to be put into operation next year.
After the completion of phase one, the data center will have 10,000 machine cabinets and an annual revenue of 1.5 billion yuan (US$223.5 million), meeting the data storage needs of key clients in the country and in South Asia.
The center is located in a high-tech zone of the regional capital city of Lhasa, making it the highest-altitude data center in the world. With a total planned investment of 11.8 billion yuan, the project will provide services in areas such as video rendering, autonomous driving, distance-learning data backup, among others, according to its Lhasa-based operator, the Ningsuan Technology Group.
It is expected to provide those services to major Chinese provinces and cities, as well as Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and part of Southeast Asia, the company said.
Wang Jun, Ningsuan’s vice president and chief marketing officer, said Tibet will become a big-data industrial base.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.