Life for corrupt former Anhui vice governor

A FORMER vice governor of Anhui Province has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes, abusing power, insider trading and disclosing insider information.

The sentencing of Chen Shulong was announced by the Intermediate People’s Court of Xiamen in Fujian Province. Chen was ordered by the court to have all his personal assets confiscated and turn over all illicit gains and their interests to the state.

In court, Chen said he accepted the sentencing and would not appeal.

According to the court, Chen used his various positions between 1994 and 2016 in Anhui to seek benefits for others in business operations, obtaining projects and personnel promotions, and in return illegally accepted money and goods worth over 275.8 million yuan (US$41 million).

When serving as the Party chief of Wuhu City in Anhui, Chen illegally granted subsidies for equipment or land-transferring fees to certain enterprises, resulting in economic loss of the state totaling 2.9 billion yuan, the court found.

Chen was also found to have illegally bought and sold shares through others in the stock market when he possessed insider information as Wuhu Party chief and Anhui vice governor, illegally profiting more than 137.5 million yuan.

In addition, Chen leaked insider information to others who then engaged in stock trading to illegally gain more than 30 million yuan.