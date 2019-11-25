Liu’s wanderings

Home » Nation

A COMIC series based on Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin’s acclaimed works will be published and distributed in France during 2020 and 2021. The copyright agent of Liu’s works has authorized leading European comic publisher the Delcourt Group to present Liu’s cosmos imagination to French readers in the form of comics. Close to 30 cartoonists from nine countries and regions, including China, France, the US, Italy, Spain and Argentina will draw inspirations from Liu’s 15 stories like “The Wandering Earth” and “Ball Lightning.”