The story appears on
Page A6
November 25, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Liu’s wanderings
A COMIC series based on Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin’s acclaimed works will be published and distributed in France during 2020 and 2021. The copyright agent of Liu’s works has authorized leading European comic publisher the Delcourt Group to present Liu’s cosmos imagination to French readers in the form of comics. Close to 30 cartoonists from nine countries and regions, including China, France, the US, Italy, Spain and Argentina will draw inspirations from Liu’s 15 stories like “The Wandering Earth” and “Ball Lightning.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.