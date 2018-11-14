Locals relocated

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 67,449 people had been relocated in Sichuan, Tibet and Yunnan provinces and region as the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management jointly initiated a national emergency response in areas between Sichuan Province and Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China, which were affected by a landslide on November 3. It led to the formation of a barrier lake blocking a section of the Jinsha River.