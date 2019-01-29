The story appears on
Page A8
January 29, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Locusts kick up a stink against birds
Chinese researchers have found that locusts can send an olfactory signal when forming large swarms, which can be converted to a toxic chemical to facilitate their defenses against natural enemies.
Locusts have many natural enemies, but when their populations become dense few like to prey on them. Eating locust swarms can cause discomfort in poultry.
Animal aggregation occurs frequently in nature and encompasses a broad range of scales, from small groups to large ones comprising millions. The benefits of aggregation include gains in foraging efficiency, shelter and group defense. However, aggregation also places individuals at a high risk of exposure to predators.
Swarms of locusts have devastated crops and contributed to famines and human migrations. Efforts have long been made to control the insects.
Previous studies show that locusts might use warning coloration associated with toxic extracts from food plants for self defense.
However, scientists are not sure how the warning signals function and how the toxins form in locusts.
Researchers from the Institute of Zoology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that the phenylacetonitrile (PAN) is a volatile compound detected in all tissue and body fluids of locust swarms, but is absent in single locust.
The compound is very sensitive to the changes of population density. The PAN release amount is significantly reduced when locusts are dispersed, but it could be sharply increased after swarming, according to the study.
PAN is catalyzed by a novel gene in locust swarms. When locusts are attacked by birds, PAN will be converted to the highly toxic chemical hydrocyanic acid, which can cause food poisoning.
To test whether PAN production affects bird hunting, researchers performed a series of tests involving locusts with or without PAN load.
They found that the great tit, an enemy of the locust, refused to attack and feed on solitary locusts injected with PAN, while swarms without PAN became vulnerable to birds. The findings were published in the international journal Science Advances.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.