The story appears on
Page A6
November 16, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Longest span bridge
Construction of a double-deck suspension bridge with the longest span in the world is expected to be completed in October 2019, an engineer working on the project said. The bridge, with a 1,700-meter-long main span across the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central Hubei Province, saw the first steal beam installed for the bridge deck yesterday. Liang Xianwei, an engineer with the project, said after completion, the bridge will have two decks of six-lane roads.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.