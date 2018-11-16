Advanced Search

November 16, 2018

Longest span bridge

November 16, 2018

Construction of a double-deck suspension bridge with the longest span in the world is expected to be completed in October 2019, an engineer working on the project said. The bridge, with a 1,700-meter-long main span across the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central Hubei Province, saw the first steal beam installed for the bridge deck yesterday. Liang Xianwei, an engineer with the project, said after completion, the bridge will have two decks of six-lane roads.

