Mainland to allow wider access to Taiwan

THE mainland will only open wider and wider to Taiwan, with ever-improving policies and services, according to top political advisor Wang Yang.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks yesterday at the annual conference of the summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait.

Noting the close bond between the mainland and Taiwan compatriots, Wang said the orientation of the mainland’s policies has always provided excellent services to entrepreneurs from Taiwan.

He highlighted the mainland’s efforts in implementing a series of preferential policies, and the willingness to bring more convenience to cross-Strait trade and investment, as well as support to Taiwan businesses in sharing the opportunities brought by the Belt and Road Initiative.

In contrast to the increasing uncertainty and destabilizing factors in the world economy this year, the robust growth in cross-Strait trade volume demonstrated the solid foundation and impetus of cross-Strait economic cooperation, said Wang.

“As long as we stick to the conviction that we are all of the same family, give full play to the role of entrepreneurs, and strengthen opening-up and cooperation, common development could be achieved,” said Wang.

Identifying peace and stability as a precondition for development and cooperation, he called on compatriots across the Strait to follow the tide of history, work together for the greater national interests, uphold the 1992 Consensus embodying the one-China principle, resolutely oppose and contain “Taiwan independence,” and keep the nation’s destiny and the compatriots’ well-being firmly in their own hands, so as to contribute to the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The conference attracted over 1,000 attendees across the Strait.