Malaysia detains 60 fishermen

THE Chinese Embassy in Malaysia has asked local authorities to protect the legitimate rights and interests of 60 Chinese crew members that Malaysian media reports say were detained along with six fishing vessels by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency on Saturday, an embassy spokesperson told the Global Times yesterday.

The crew and vessels were held for alleged illegal fishing in waters east of Johor state, the reports say. All the crew members are Chinese nationals aged between 31 and 60. The vessels were registered in Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province.

The embassy has contacted the competent authorities to further verify the relevant information, sent personnel to Johor Port for consular visit, and will also assist the shipping company in handling follow-up matters, the spokesperson added.

Malaysia’s maritime authorities said the vessels, which had no cargo when detained, were en route to Mauritania but had to stop due to some malfunction.