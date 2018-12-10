The story appears on
December 10, 2018
Marine economic zone
CHINA has designated a national-level marine economic development demonstration zone in its southernmost island province of Hainan.
Meng Qinglei, deputy county chief of Lingshui, said yesterday that Lingshui Li Autonomous County has been approved by the National Development and Reform Commission as well as the Ministry of National Resources to demonstrate advanced marine economic development.
Lingshui, located in southeastern Hainan, boasts a 118.57km long coastline and 1,898.9sq/km of sea.
As well as beaches, islands, scenic bays and mangroves, the region has effectively integrated large Chinese firms such as China Shipbuilding Industry Corp., China Electronic Technology Group Corp. and R&F Properties.
Meng said Lingshui is considering building deep sea fish farming as well as information industries.
