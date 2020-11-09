The story appears on
November 9, 2020
Maternity institutions urged on COVID-19 caution
The National Health Commission has issued a circular urging maternity and child-health institutions to step up implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in winter.
Maternity and child-health institutions at all levels should give timely treatment to patients with emergency conditions, including critically-ill pregnant women and those in labor, and newborns with serious diseases, said the circular, adding that sound epidemic prevention measures must be in place.
These institutions are not allowed to suspend, refuse or delay emergency treatment on the grounds of epidemic prevention and control, the NHC said. Each institution is required to reserve sufficient medical materials and drugs to meet the demands of full-load operation for a period of 30 days.
