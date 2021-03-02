The story appears on
Medicine subsidies
China’s latest list of drugs whose expenses will be partially reimbursed by the basic medical insurance system was implemented yesterday. A total of 119 drugs have been added, with their prices dropping an average of 50.64 percent. Drugs for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lupus erythematosus and depression are among the new additions. COVID-19 medicines have also been included.
